Russia's army launches five missiles on TPP in Sloviansk

On May 5, in the early hours of the day, the Russian military struck the territory of the Slavyanskaya TPP with five missiles.
Russia shelled the TPP in Sloviansk
Russian terrorists attacked the Slovyansk TPP on Easter.
Volodymyr Proskunin, deputy head of the local city military administration, told Suspilne Donbas about this.
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian military struck with four Smerch cluster missiles and one high-explosive missile. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
What is the amount of damage caused by Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system?
In recent months, the enemy has caused more than $ 1 billion in damage to the power system. Damages will increase due to daily attacks on various types of energy facilities.
According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the main damage as a result of the mass attacks was the objects of heat and hydro generation, as well as the electricity transmission system.
At the same time, daily attacks on various types of energy facilities by drones, ballistics, or artillery continue.
Balancing the energy system with renewable energy sources is currently possible thanks to favourable weather.
The help of international partners is involved in carrying out restoration and repair works, as well as increasing the capacities of the shunting generation.
