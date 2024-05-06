Latest Russian strikes causes damage of over US$1 billion on Ukraine's energy grim

In recent months, the enemy has caused more than $1 billion in damage to the power system. Damages will increase due to daily attacks on various types of energy facilities.

What is the amount of damage caused by Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy grim?

According to Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the main casualties of the mass attacks were the objects of heat- and hydro-generation and the electricity transmission system.

At the same time, daily attacks on various types of energy facilities by drones, ballistics, or artillery continue.

Today, we are talking about more than a billion dollars worth of losses. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will increase, Galushchenko said. Share

Thanks to favourable weather, balancing the energy system with renewable energy sources is currently possible.

The help of international partners is being enlisted to carry out restoration and repair works, as well as to increase the capacities of the shunting generation, the message says.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system

According to DTEK, since February 24, 2022, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian TPPs almost 180 times.

On April 27, Russian troops attacked four Ukrainian TPPs — in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. At one of the facilities, the shift supervisor suffered a concussion.

On April 11, the Russian occupying forces completely destroyed the Trypillia TPP in Kyiv region, which was the largest supplier of electricity in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

After the attack on March 29, DTEK reported that 5 out of 6 of its TPPs were "very badly damaged, some units were destroyed almost completely, some partially."

On March 22, Russia launched the largest attack on Ukrainian energy in recent times. The Zmiiv TPP in Kharkiv region was destroyed.

After the strike on March 22, DTEK lost 50% of its generation, Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs were affected.