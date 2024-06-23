The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced the alleged involvement of the US in the missile attack on the occupied Sevastopol in the afternoon, June 23.
The Russian Federation accuses the USA and Ukraine of involvement in the missile attack on Sevastopol
They also said that four American ATACMS missiles were intercepted during the repulse of the missile attack by the air defense forces on duty.
At the same time, the Russian occupiers also added that allegedly all flight tasks in American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles "are introduced by American specialists taking into account the USA's own satellite intelligence data."
What is wrong with the actions of the Russian occupiers during the repulse of the missile attack on Sevastopol
According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, during the missile attack on Crimea on June 23, the Russian occupiers tried to shoot down American long-range ATACMS missiles with the help of Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, which are not designed to intercept such targets.
According to him, Russian propaganda is outraged by such a missile attack, during which civilians were injured and killed.
However, as Kovalenko emphasized, civilians were primarily hit by rockets from the Pantsir-S1 air defense complex.
The analyst also criticized civilians who continue to go on vacation to Crimea, 2 years after the start of a full-scale war.
