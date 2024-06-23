The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced the alleged involvement of the US in the missile attack on the occupied Sevastopol in the afternoon, June 23.

The Russian Federation accuses the USA and Ukraine of involvement in the missile attack on Sevastopol

Today at 12:15 p.m., a deliberate terrorist missile attack was carried out on the city of Sevastopol by five American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country said in a statement.

They also said that four American ATACMS missiles were intercepted during the repulse of the missile attack by the air defense forces on duty.

The detonation of the fragmentation warhead of the fifth American missile in the air led to numerous victims among the civilians of Sevastopol, the Russian military department says.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers also added that allegedly all flight tasks in American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles "are introduced by American specialists taking into account the USA's own satellite intelligence data."

Therefore, the responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on the civilians of Sevastopol lies primarily with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, as well as the Kyiv regime, from whose territory this attack was carried out. Similar actions will not remain undivided, - the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries declare.

What is wrong with the actions of the Russian occupiers during the repulse of the missile attack on Sevastopol

According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, during the missile attack on Crimea on June 23, the Russian occupiers tried to shoot down American long-range ATACMS missiles with the help of Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, which are not designed to intercept such targets.

According to him, Russian propaganda is outraged by such a missile attack, during which civilians were injured and killed.

However, as Kovalenko emphasized, civilians were primarily hit by rockets from the Pantsir-S1 air defense complex.

It is important to understand that Russian propagandists claim to use ATACMS missiles in Crimea, but for some reason they tried to shoot down ballistic missile defense system "Pantsir-S1", which are not adapted to such a task, the expert emphasizes.

The analyst also criticized civilians who continue to go on vacation to Crimea, 2 years after the start of a full-scale war.