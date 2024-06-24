Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Abdulkhakim Hajiyev stated that the special services of Ukraine and NATO are allegedly involved in armed attacks on the territory of Dagestan.

The Russian Federation traditionally blames Ukraine and the West for armed attacks in Dagestan

In particular, Hajiyev told propagandist Russian mass media that the armed attacks in Dagestan are allegedly a response to the successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

The special services of Ukraine and NATO countries can be behind this... Because we are developing success in the "SVO" on all fronts, and therefore, the situation must be shaken up within our country, - Hajiev declares. Share

He was unexpectedly contradicted by the former head of "Roscosmos", Dmytro Rogozin, calling such statements "pink fog".

If we blame every terrorist attack on national and religious intolerance, hatred and Russophobia on the machinations of Ukraine and NATO, then this pink fog will lead us to bigger problems. In someone else's eye we see a speck of dust, but in ours we cannot see a log. It's about time, Rogozin said. Share

What is known about those involved in armed attacks in Dagestan

According to Russian mass media, the sons and nephew of the head of Sergokalinsky district of the republic, Magomed Omarov, took part in the armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan.

According to Interfax, Russian security forces eliminated four attackers in Makhachkala. Three of them have been identified as Omarov's sons and nephew.

It is also reported that the fire in the Derbent synagogue, which was attacked, is currently ongoing.

The head of the police department of Dagestan Vogni, who was seriously injured, died.