Russia and Sudan plan to sign arms exchange agreement

Russia may sign an agreement with the Sudanese armed forces to exchange weapons for a Russian logistics centre in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

What is known about the union of Russia and Sudan

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It was recalled that the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sudan, Yasser al-Atta, said on May 25 that a military delegation would soon go to Russia to conclude an agreement on the exchange of "vital weapons and ammunition" for the Russian logistics center in Port Sudan.

Al-Atta described the planned Russian center as "not exactly a military base".

Russia also claimed that the Sudanese military was able to regain several areas of Khartoum thanks to the supply of Iranian drones.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in Africa and the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, met with the head of the Security Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and several other Sudanese officials during a two-day visit to Sudan on April 28 and 29.

ISW has previously assessed that Russia may switch sides in the Sudanese civil war to support Sudan's armed forces and establish its naval base in the Red Sea.

Analysts believe that Russian support for the Sudanese armed forces would greatly benefit Iran, as it would bring Russian and Iranian politics and strategy closer together in the region.

Sudan wants to get Russian weapons

A military delegation from Sudan will visit the Russian Federation within a few weeks to negotiate the provision of Russian weapons in exchange for Moscow's permission to establish a naval base on the coast of the Red Sea.

According to Sudan's assistant commander-in-chief, Yasser al-Atta, his state will receive "vital weapons and ammunition". Instead, he called the planned outpost of the Russian Federation "not exactly a military base".

At the same time, al-Atta added that cooperation with Moscow aims to cover not only the military sector, but also mining and gold and agriculture. At the same time, he emphasised that a delegation of ministers will also come to the Russian Federation to discuss this and reach the signing of any comprehensive agreement.