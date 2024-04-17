DIU says Russia wants to accuse Ukraine of illegally using Western weapons in Sudan

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that Russia is preparing another provocation against Ukraine.

What kind of provocation is the Russian Federation preparing against Ukraine?

The DIU notes that against the background of the weakening of the positions of Russia and its proxy forces on the African continent, enemy special services are preparing another special information operation directed against Ukraine.

The Kremlin will try to accuse Ukrainian special forces of allegedly using weapons of foreign origin during hostilities in the Republic of Sudan.

Propagandists of the Russian Federation plan to publish in the mass media, in particular in the Libyan mass media, commissioned publications and fabricated pictures of "trophy" weapons of American origin, previously captured by the mercenaries of the so-called PMK "Wagner" during the war in Ukraine.

The GUR warned that the purpose of these publications in the mass media is to discredit Ukraine and its partners, as well as to accuse Western allies of uncontrolled arms circulation with the participation of Ukraine.

In addition, the Kremlin will try to focus on the fact that elite Ukrainian special forces are participating in hostilities in Africa at a time when the Russian Federation is waging war in Ukraine itself.

We emphasize that Ukraine and its Defense Forces continue to act exclusively within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, with respect for the sovereignty of all countries, and have nothing to do with any illegal actions related to illegal arms trafficking. Share

Operations of Ukrainian special forces in Sudan

We will remind that in the fall of 2023, Ukrainian special forces conducted operations in Sudan against the Russian "Wagner Group" and their local allies from the "Reaction Special Forces" (RSF).

Last April, the Wagnerites and the RSF tried to stage a coup d'état in Sudan.

CNN wrote that in September, RSF forces were attacked by FPV drones "Ukrainian-style".

The DIU did not comment on the operations, but the DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said that "Ukraine will destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world, no matter where they are."