On September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., three launches of Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles were recorded from Russian airspace in the direction of Starokostyantynov, in the Khmelnytskyi region.

What is known about the attack by "Daggers" of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostyantynov

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to preliminary data, there were four MiG-31K fighters in the sky of the Russian Federation.

At this time, information about the locations of hits or damage remains non-public.

Residents of the region are reminded of the need to immediately respond to air warning signals, especially due to the threat of Dagger missiles.

We will remind you that Starokostyantiniv regularly becomes the target of airstrikes due to the presence of one of the key military airfields of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 66 "shaheed" and 4 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians attacked Sumy with two missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, Odesa with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers released 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk — Russia).

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.

Eight enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information about casualties or destruction was received). One has returned to Russia, another remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations are underway, the PS reported.