On September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., three launches of Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles were recorded from Russian airspace in the direction of Starokostyantynov, in the Khmelnytskyi region.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation fired three Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokostyantynov, Khmelnytskyi region
- Air defense forces successfully shot down 66 drones and 4 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
- Air defenses worked in many regions of Ukraine to provide protection
- Residents of the region are urged to be ready to respond to air warning signals due to the threat of Dagger missiles.
What is known about the attack by "Daggers" of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostyantynov
According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to preliminary data, there were four MiG-31K fighters in the sky of the Russian Federation.
At this time, information about the locations of hits or damage remains non-public.
Residents of the region are reminded of the need to immediately respond to air warning signals, especially due to the threat of Dagger missiles.
We will remind you that Starokostyantiniv regularly becomes the target of airstrikes due to the presence of one of the key military airfields of Ukraine.
Air defense forces shot down 66 "shaheed" and 4 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians attacked Sumy with two missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, Odesa with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea.
Also, the occupiers released 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk — Russia).
The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-