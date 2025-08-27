The Russian IT sector is experiencing a large-scale systemic crisis — what are the reasons
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Russian IT sector
Читати українською

The Russian IT sector is experiencing a systemic crisis amid sanctions isolation and loss of access to Western technologies.

Points of attention

  • The Russian IT sector is undergoing a systemic crisis due to sanctions isolation and loss of access to Western technologies.
  • Over 20,000 IT professionals have left Russia in the past three years, resulting in a severe personnel shortage and industry degradation.
  • The industry is facing structural decline with only about 300 specialists returning each year, compared to the previous significant influx of foreign IT personnel.

The Russian IT sector is on the verge of collapse

Over the past three years, more than 20,000 IT specialists have left the country, and there is almost no return of personnel - only about 300 specialists return each year.

As noted, previously, foreign IT personnel provided up to 20% of the personnel growth in Russian companies. In 2024, this figure dropped to a critical 0.4%.

The outflow of qualified employees leads to the degradation of the industry, in particular, companies are forced to replace experts with internal reserves, which often do not meet professional standards.

In parallel with the personnel crisis, repressive pressure is intensifying. The Moscow City Court sentenced former Yandex programmer Sergey Iryn to 15 years in prison for transferring $500 to the Ukrainian fund "Return Alive", accusing him of treason. Such cases create an atmosphere of fear among the IT community.

According to intelligence, against the backdrop of sanctions isolation, loss of access to Western technologies, and growing cyber threats, the Russian IT industry has found itself in structural decline.

