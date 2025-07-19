The Russian Ministry of Defense invented a cynical reason for the massive night attack on Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense falsely commented on the night attack on Ukraine on July 19, stating that there were alleged strikes on military-industrial complex facilities.

The Russian Ministry of Defense invented a cynical reason for shelling peaceful Ukraine

On the night of July 19, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry traditionally justified the attack, stating that it was an alleged strike on enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

According to them, a "group strike with high-precision air, ground and sea-based weapons" as well as kamikaze drones was carried out at night.

The department claims that they allegedly targeted Ukrainian enterprises that "produce components for missiles and strike drones."

The statement also claims that "all identified targets have been hit."

In fact, on the night of July 19, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on the territory of Ukraine in recent months.

At least 12 regions were targeted, including Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces fired 344 drones and 35 missiles of various types over Ukraine. Among them are both Iskander-M ballistic missiles and air- and ground-based cruise missiles. The sky defenders neutralized most of the targets — 185 drones and 23 missiles.

A nine-story building in Odessa caught fire as a result of a night attack. The fire spread to the upper floors. Rescuers managed to evacuate five people, but one woman, who was rescued from the fire, later died. The number of injured, according to the latest data, has increased to six — among the injured is a child.

In Pavlograd, enemy missiles and drones hit a fire station, industrial facilities, and residential buildings. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA called the attack on the city "the most massive since the beginning of the full-scale war."

In Sumy region, Russians attacked the Shostka community with drone strikes for four hours. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. No injuries were reported, but extensive destruction was recorded.