Watch^ Russia announces the fighting on the border with the Kursk region

On the evening of August 6, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that it was allegedly trying to repel an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the border with the Kursk Region. It is worth noting that the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not confirm or comment on this information.

Russia announced its version of the events in the Kursk region

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their fighters, they say, had to engage in battle with three hundred Ukrainian soldiers who broke through the Russian border "with the support of 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles."

In addition, it is claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the positions of the Russian occupiers in the areas of Mykolayevo-Darya and Oleshnya settlements.

Border troops of the FSB of the Russian Federation, as well as operational-tactical and assault aviation, have already been involved in repelling this attack.

Also, the Ministry of Defense has traditionally lied that it destroyed a lot of equipment of the Ukrainian forces, but this statement is empty — the department has not published any photo or video evidence.

What is actually happening in the Kursk region

One of the local residents published a video on the network, during which you can see the real situation in the Suzhan district, in Kurshchyna.

The footage shows fighter jets flying at low altitudes, and a car burning on both sides of the road.

Here p**da, n**uy, planes are flying overhead, think of it, fighter jets. It's a damn wheelbarrow on fire, f**k. Even the f***ing fire department will come,” complains a voice over the frame. Share

In addition, local residents stated that the border station does not have communication, and residents of villages near the border "sit in basements".

Russian telegram channels report numerous destructions in the village of Suja.