Missile strike on civilians in Sumy. The Russian Defense Ministry invented a cynical reason for the attack

On the morning of April 13, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the center of the city of Sumy, killing more than 30 civilians. On April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry falsely called the strike an “attack on a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Russia invented a cynical reason for the missile strike on Sumy

Thus, the aggressor country stated that “in the conditions of active counteraction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using foreign-made electronic warfare and air defense means, a strike was carried out with two Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles at the location of a meeting of the command staff of the operational-tactical group “Siversk”.”

Allegedly, as a result of the defeat of the target in Sumy, more than sixty servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, the ministry falsely claims.

And they blame the Ukrainian authorities, which allegedly "continue to use the Ukrainian population as a human shield, placing military facilities and holding events with the participation of military personnel in the center of a densely populated city."

Screenshot of the Russian Ministry of Defense report

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, 38 people are currently being treated in medical facilities in Sumy after yesterday's Russian ballistic missile strike, including nine children.