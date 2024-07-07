In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Gauleiter developed a procedure for obtaining "rights" for the use of Ukrainian subsoil.

The occupiers issue "licenses" to plunder the Ukrainian subsoil

We are talking about the so-called "legalization" of the extraction of Ukrainian subsoil. From now on, marauders will apparently become "legal".

The CNS noted that the licenses of the Russian Federation are legally void, and therefore mining is illegal, therefore liability is provided for such things.

The Center of National Resistance will know anyone who, on behalf of fake institutions, will issue Russian waste paper to looters, the department added.

What is known about companies exporting stolen Ukrainian grain

It is noted that the first ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left the port of occupied Mariupol in May 2023.

Russian propaganda videos from the occupied port of Mariupol repeatedly showed the process of loading grain onto several Russian ships.

Among them are the container ships STK-1003 and STK-1016 of the St. Petersburg firm "Udalenny Morskoy Terminal" and the Mezhdurechensk steamship belonging to the Rostov-based "Reka-More" company of the Russian businessman Gennady Arustamov, a former tugboat captain.

According to tracking services, these ships were in the port of occupied Mariupol, after which they headed for the ports of Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Kavkaz, Yeisk.