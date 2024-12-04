The Russians tortured the mayor of Dniprorudny in captivity — the occupiers kidnapped him at the beginning of the war

The Russian occupiers tortured the mayor of the regional city of Dniprorudne Yevgeniy Matveev in captivity. It was kidnapped by invaders in March 2022.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers captured and tortured in captivity the mayor of the city of Dniprorudne Yevgeny Matveev at the beginning of the war.
- Yevgeny Matveev was in captivity for 2 years and 8 months and remained strong-willed and principled during the occupation.
- The bodies of 502 dead Ukrainian heroes, among whom was the mayor of Dniprorudny, were returned thanks to the joint efforts of various structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
- The procedure for handing over the bodies of the dead soldiers to law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts is necessary to identify the dead.
What is known about Yevgeny Matveev
According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, the Russians captured Dniprorudne in the Zaporizhzhia region at the end of February 2022. And later, they also captured the mayor — Yevgeny Matveev. He was held captive by the occupiers for 2 years and 8 months and was tortured.
According to the head of the region, during the last exchange, the body of the deceased was returned to Ukraine.
The bodies of 502 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine
Among the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian heroes who managed to be returned home:
397 military personnel from the Donetsk region;
24 from the Luhansk direction;
64 from the Zaporozhye direction;
17 dead were returned from morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation.
The return of the bodies of the soldiers was handled by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Directorate of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the Security Sector and defense of Ukraine.
The bodies of the fallen soldiers will first be handed over to law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts. This procedure is necessary to identify the dead.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-