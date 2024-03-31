The second anniversary of the deoccupation of Buchа. The exact number of those killed by the Russian army is still unknown
The second anniversary of the deoccupation of Buchа. The exact number of those killed by the Russian army is still unknown

National Police of Ukraine
Bucha
Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine have not finally established the full number of victims of Russian invaders in Buch, Kyiv region, which was liberated by Ukrainian soldiers exactly two years ago.

The exact number of Ukrainians killed by the Russians in Bucha is still unknown

Investigative actions are currently underway regarding those killed in the de-occupied Buchi.

Deputy head of the National Police, Andrii Nebitov, stated this on the telethon "Edyny Novyny".

He noted that there are still missing persons, and the search for them continues.

In total, after the deoccupation, the bodies of 422 murdered civilians were found in Bucha, and 1,190 bodies were found in the Buchan district. The National Police continues to investigate the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.

Andriy Nebytov

Andriy Nebytov

Deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine

According to Nebytov, the police initiated more than 116,000 criminal proceedings based on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian invaders in Ukraine. Of this number, 23,000 were committed in the Kyiv region.

Buchа's release two years ago

Bucha was under Russian occupation for 28 days — from March 3 to 31, 2022. During this time, the Russian military destroyed its infrastructure, destroyed houses with shelling, tortured and killed people.

After the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the Russian invaders from the city, numerous mass graves, torture chambers, recorded facts of mass killings of the civilian population were discovered in the settlement.

The National Police adds that, as of now, 514 residents of the Kyiv region are considered missing. In addition, 180 bodies still remain unidentified.

