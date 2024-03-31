Ukraine is waging a war for the right to exist — Zelenskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is waging a war for the right to exist — Zelenskyi

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

On Easter Day and on the second anniversary of the liberation of Buchi from Russian occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine continues to resist the criminal army of the Russian Federation and fight for the right to exist.

Zelensky made a speech on the second anniversary of Buchi's release

This war has a global significance. This is a war for the right to exist for our state and at the same time for the right to life for every person. For the dignity of our nation and for every nation that strives for its own destiny. This is a war so that no one dares to become a beast in relation to others, — emphasized the head of state.

The President emphasized that the bodies of Buchi civilians killed by the Russian occupiers became evidence that no one in the world can remain aloof from this confrontation.

In order to launch such aggressions against others, Russia first destroyed its own morality and made violence and hatred its ideology. Such systems do not stop just like that. The force stops them. Unity stops them. Determination and understanding — what exactly they want to destroy, — Zelenskyi noted.

By liberating Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine proved to the world the victory of good over evil

He also noted that after the Ukrainian military liberated Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka and other territories of Kyiv and Sumy regions from the Russian invaders, everyone was able to see the victory not only of courage and weapons, but also of human morality.

May the whole world never forget the price of this battle and what evil we are stopping here, on our land, when Ukrainians are stopping and expelling the Russian occupiers, — said the head of state.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky announced the continuation of personnel changes
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?