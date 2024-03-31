On Easter Day and on the second anniversary of the liberation of Buchi from Russian occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine continues to resist the criminal army of the Russian Federation and fight for the right to exist.

Zelensky made a speech on the second anniversary of Buchi's release

This war has a global significance. This is a war for the right to exist for our state and at the same time for the right to life for every person. For the dignity of our nation and for every nation that strives for its own destiny. This is a war so that no one dares to become a beast in relation to others, — emphasized the head of state. Share

The President emphasized that the bodies of Buchi civilians killed by the Russian occupiers became evidence that no one in the world can remain aloof from this confrontation.

In order to launch such aggressions against others, Russia first destroyed its own morality and made violence and hatred its ideology. Such systems do not stop just like that. The force stops them. Unity stops them. Determination and understanding — what exactly they want to destroy, — Zelenskyi noted. Share

By liberating Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine proved to the world the victory of good over evil

He also noted that after the Ukrainian military liberated Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka and other territories of Kyiv and Sumy regions from the Russian invaders, everyone was able to see the victory not only of courage and weapons, but also of human morality.