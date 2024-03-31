On Easter Day and on the second anniversary of the liberation of Buchi from Russian occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that Ukraine continues to resist the criminal army of the Russian Federation and fight for the right to exist.
Zelensky made a speech on the second anniversary of Buchi's release
The President emphasized that the bodies of Buchi civilians killed by the Russian occupiers became evidence that no one in the world can remain aloof from this confrontation.
By liberating Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine proved to the world the victory of good over evil
He also noted that after the Ukrainian military liberated Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka and other territories of Kyiv and Sumy regions from the Russian invaders, everyone was able to see the victory not only of courage and weapons, but also of human morality.
