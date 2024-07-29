The second anniversary of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. The SBU reported the suspicion to the colony's ex-leaders

On July 29, the Security Service of Ukraine notified the former leaders of "Olenivska Colony" of suspicion of involvement in the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners on July 29, 2022.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office established the involvement of two war criminals from the Russian Federation in the mass murder of Ukrainian soldiers, which occurred in July 2022 in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region.

It is about Serhiy Yevsyukov, the former head of the so-called "Volnova colony of the DPR" in the village of Olenivka, and his former first deputy Dmytro Neyolov.

The investigation established that both suspects were in managerial positions when the invaders organized explosions in the occupation prison on the night of July 29. As a result of the shelling, at least 50 Ukrainian servicemen died, and another 9 died due to lack of medical assistance. Almost 150 people were injured.

According to the evidence, Yevsyukov and Neyolov knew about the consequences of the explosions and the number of victims, but deliberately delayed the evacuation of the wounded.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the SBU investigators declared Yevsyukov and Neiol under suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war, accompanied by intentional murder, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).

In November 2022, both figures were "replaced" by the occupiers in other positions. They are currently wanted in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The terrorist attack in Olenivka: what is known

On the night of July 28-29, 2022, the Russian invaders organized an explosion in the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular, defenders of "Azovstal", were held.

According to the Russian side, more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of the explosion.

Intelligence reported that the Russian side did not plan the destruction of Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka, but decided to carry out the executions in order to hide the traces of torture and poor conditions of detention.

In July 2023, it became known that Ukraine had returned the bodies of the fallen defenders. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, most of them have been identified.

AZOV calls to tell the world about the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka

The special purpose brigade of AZOV emphasizes that the crime in Olenivka is a violation of all possible rules of warfare and calls on everyone to tell about the terrorist attack by the Russians.

On the day of the second anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, we urge you to tell the world about this tragedy. Join the commemoration of the victims of Russian crime. Attract Ukrainian and international audiences. Share

"Azov" recalled that on the night of July 28-29, two years ago, the occupiers blew up a barrack in the Olenivka colony near Donetsk with captured Azov citizens. As a result of the explosion, 54 defenders of Mariupol died, another 130 were injured.