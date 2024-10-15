The special services of the Russian Federation are involved in a massive wave of pseudomining in Ukraine

Mass reports about landmines sent to the e-mail addresses of state institutions throughout Ukraine turned out to be false. The vast majority of them came from Russian IP addresses.

The Russian Federation may be involved in reports of landmines in Ukraine

As reported by the National Police, on October 14, messages about the "threat of a terrorist act" and "landmining" were sent en masse to the e-mail addresses of government bodies, schools, business centers, hotels, media offices, embassies and other facilities and agencies in all regions of Ukraine.

Police units worked out all the institutions about which the signals of landmines were received - all of them turned out to be false.

Such messages are the handwriting of the Russian special services, which they use to wage a hybrid war against Ukraine, trying to cause mass panic and exhaust the system of state and law enforcement agencies, the police said. Share

The police reported that the vast majority of messages came from Russian IP addresses. More than 2,000 calls have been processed, mainly information about the mining of administrative buildings.

What preceded it

In a number of cities of Ukraine, on October 14, it was reported that state institutions and educational institutions were mined. Explosive technicians and dog experts are working on the ground

Thus, the Kyiv Court of Appeal reported that they had received a notification about the building being mined.

The Kyiv Court of Appeals is forced to temporarily stop work so that law enforcement agencies can take the necessary actions. Currently, employees and visitors of the Kyiv Court of Appeal are being evacuated. Share

In addition, there was a call to detonate the building of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. Law enforcement officers have already arrived there and have started checking the building.

At the same time, after 12:00 in Sumy, 10 different state institutions received a message about the demining of buildings.

Among the buildings that were probably mined were: Zarychnyi Court, Department of Education and Science of the Sumy City Council, the service center on Bilopolsky Shlyach Street and the Treasury building.

At the same time, Lviv also received reports of mining of educational institutions and a number of buildings. Several educational institutions are evacuating students due to reports of landmines

The publication LIGA.net writes that it also received a message about the demining of its office in Kyiv.

Explosives were also searched for in schools, city councils, the premises of the Supreme Council of Justice and other institutions. In particular, we know of cases in Kyiv, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and other cities.