The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine revealed the details of the Russian army's offensive in Sumy region — what is happening
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine revealed the details of the Russian army's offensive in Sumy region — what is happening

Russia
Source:  Ukrinform

The enemy is trying to expand its lines of advance in the Sumy region using small infantry assault groups.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army is utilizing small assault infantry groups, ATVs, and motorcycles to expand its lines of advance in the Sumy region, as reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
  • The enemy's strategy involves launching small assault groups into the Sumy region to gain a foothold and wait for reinforcements, without the use of armored vehicles.
  • The threat of enemy sabotage remains high in the Sumy region, with reconnaissance and sabotage groups being observed in the area, particularly along the borders with Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Russia launches small assault groups into the offensive in Sumy region

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Service, Andriy Demchenko.

In the direction of Sumy region, the enemy's tactic of using small assault infantry groups, which are trying to enter in order to expand the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine, is still in place. The enemy does not use armored vehicles here, but only infantry groups, which periodically use ATVs and motorcycles to quickly advance deep into the territory of our country, to gain a foothold and wait for reinforcements.

Andriy Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko

Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

According to him, the enemy is trying to expand its advance in the Sumy region.

If earlier such tactics were observed only in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, then recently an expansion of the directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in small assault groups has been recorded — in particular, in the direction of the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. But all this is actually in one operational zone, the length of which along the border is insignificant. If we compare the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region — it is over 550 km in total. And the enemy's actions are observed in a small part.

According to him, the largest number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also observed on the border in the Sumy region.

The threat of enemy sabotage remains. Saboteurs operate, as a rule, either in the north of Sumy region — closer to Chernihiv region, or further south — closer to Kharkiv region. But the largest number of attempts by the DRG to enter is recorded within the borders of Sumy region.

