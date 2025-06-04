The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine revealed the details of the Russian army's offensive in Sumy region — what is happening

The enemy is trying to expand its lines of advance in the Sumy region using small infantry assault groups.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Service, Andriy Demchenko.

In the direction of Sumy region, the enemy's tactic of using small assault infantry groups, which are trying to enter in order to expand the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine, is still in place. The enemy does not use armored vehicles here, but only infantry groups, which periodically use ATVs and motorcycles to quickly advance deep into the territory of our country, to gain a foothold and wait for reinforcements. Andriy Demchenko Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

According to him, the enemy is trying to expand its advance in the Sumy region.

If earlier such tactics were observed only in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, then recently an expansion of the directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in small assault groups has been recorded — in particular, in the direction of the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. But all this is actually in one operational zone, the length of which along the border is insignificant. If we compare the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region — it is over 550 km in total. And the enemy's actions are observed in a small part.

According to him, the largest number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also observed on the border in the Sumy region.