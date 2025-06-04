The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine revealed the details of the Russian army's offensive in Sumy region — what is happening

The enemy is trying to expand its lines of advance in the Sumy region using small infantry assault groups.
- The Russian army is utilizing small assault infantry groups, ATVs, and motorcycles to expand its lines of advance in the Sumy region, as reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
- The enemy's strategy involves launching small assault groups into the Sumy region to gain a foothold and wait for reinforcements, without the use of armored vehicles.
- The threat of enemy sabotage remains high in the Sumy region, with reconnaissance and sabotage groups being observed in the area, particularly along the borders with Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.
Russia launches small assault groups into the offensive in Sumy region
This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Service, Andriy Demchenko.
According to him, the enemy is trying to expand its advance in the Sumy region.
If earlier such tactics were observed only in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, then recently an expansion of the directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in small assault groups has been recorded — in particular, in the direction of the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. But all this is actually in one operational zone, the length of which along the border is insignificant. If we compare the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region — it is over 550 km in total. And the enemy's actions are observed in a small part.
According to him, the largest number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also observed on the border in the Sumy region.
