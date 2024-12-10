The Sumy OVA denied the information about the breakthrough of the border by the Russian army

The situation on the border of the Sumy region with Russia remains under the control of the Armed Forces. Currently, there is no confirmation of a breakthrough by Russian troops.

The breakthrough of the Russians in the Sumy region is a fake

As reported in the Sumy OVA, on December 10, information appeared on the network about the alleged breakthrough of Russian forces across the border in the Sumy region.

However, OVA emphasized that these messages are fake. According to the administration, they are being distributed as part of hostile disinformation and have no corroboration.

"No changes in the situation on the border have been recorded. The military confirms that the border remains under full control," said Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy OVA. Share

We will remind, on the night of December 10, DeepState reported on the advance of Russians in Donetsk region and Sumy region. The DeepState map indicated that the Russians occupied 1.98 km2 in the Sumy Oblast, and also advanced on the territory of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 175 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions six times in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached seven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Lozova and Zagryzovo areas.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Zeleny Gayu, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky and Yampolivka.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar and Orihovo-Vasylivka were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Nelipivka areas.

Fifty-one attacks in the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Enemy troops are most active near Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Dachenskyi, Chumatskyi and Shevchenko.