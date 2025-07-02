The Supreme Court did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister

The Anti-Corruption Center draws the attention of Ukrainians to the fact that the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court did not want to suspend Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov from his post for 2 months amid a high-profile scandal. This was demanded by NABU and SAPO, but their appeal was ignored.

What is known about the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice regarding Chernyshov?

As noted by the Central Criminal Procedure Code, investigative judge of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Vitaliy Kryklyvyi did not satisfy the request of the NABU detective to remove the current Deputy Prime Minister — Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov from office for a period of 2 months.

During the consideration of the motion, the defense presented a letter personally signed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal regarding the negative consequences of Chernyshov's removal for the government. The investigating judge saw this "evidence" as an attempt to put pressure on him. Share

What is also important to understand is that as of July 1, 2025, Chernyshov had not paid a deposit of UAH 120 million.

The defense argued the day before that the bail was sufficient to prevent risks.

As mentioned earlier, Oleksiy Chernyshov is suspected of abusing his official position and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.