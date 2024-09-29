The Council of Cantons of Switzerland, which is the upper house of the country's parliament, rejected the initiative of the National Council, the lower house of the parliament, to transfer helmets and body armor to Ukraine.

What is known about the reasons for the blocking of military aid to Ukraine by Switzerland

It is noted that parliamentarians from the Council of Cantons of Switzerland referred to the neutrality of the country, which prohibits the supply of weapons to other countries.

At the same time, a request from Ukraine to receive helmets and body armor was sent to Switzerland 2 years ago.

Switzerland

At the same time, Switzerland provides Ukraine with other similar assistance, such as mine detectors, without any problems.

People in Ukraine can use helmets and vests for both civilian and military purposes, the Council of Cantons of Switzerland explains its decision. Share

The Swiss opposition, in particular the parties of liberals and social democrats, in the Council of Cantons tried to convince their colleagues that the request for helmets and bulletproof vests is exclusively for civilian Ukrainians — for utility workers, doctors, rescue workers, etc.

The legislators also emphasized the absurdity of the position, because Switzerland supplies Ukraine with demining equipment to protect people after an attack, but not bulletproof vests for preventive protection.

The oppositionists are convinced that with this decision, whether Switzerland likes it or not, it is "playing in favor of Russia."

What is known about Switzerland's position regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Switzerland supports the "peace initiative" of China and Brazil to resolve the war in Ukraine. This is despite the fact that it does not refer to the UN Charter and does not directly mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The representative of the foreign policy department of Switzerland, Nicole Bilot, announced the support.

A representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (EDA) told Keystone-SDA that the country supports the initiative as it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.

When the initiative was published, Switzerland emphasized the importance of the reference to the UN Charter, which was missing.

According to Le Temps, the US and Europeans do not support the "peace initiative" of China and Brazil, as the lack of mention of the UN Charter is seen as an endorsement of Moscow's strategy.