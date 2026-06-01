The Third Army Corps plans to replace part of the NRK infantry

The Third Army Corps plans to replace 30% of its infantry with robots to reduce personnel losses. The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2026.
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- The Third Army Corps plans to replace 30% of its infantry with robotic systems in order to reduce personnel losses.
- The project to replace infantry with drones and robotic complexes is planned to be implemented by the end of 2026.
NRC instead of infantry: an ambitious project of the Third Army Corps
This was announced by Vladislav Sobolevsky, advisor to the Commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.
According to him, the Ukrainian military began testing robotic equipment back in 2014. Now there is a real opportunity to replace part of the infantry with ground robotic complexes (GRC).
This was precisely the task set by the Third Army Corps.
He also added that such changes could open a fundamentally new stage in this war.
The third Black Sea Security Forum, dedicated to addressing the most pressing security, economic, and political challenges in the Black Sea region, kicked off in Odessa on May 29.
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