The Third Army Corps plans to replace part of the NRK infantry

The Third Army Corps plans to replace 30% of its infantry with robots to reduce personnel losses. The project is scheduled to be implemented by the end of 2026.

NRC instead of infantry: an ambitious project of the Third Army Corps

This was announced by Vladislav Sobolevsky, advisor to the Commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa.

According to him, the Ukrainian military began testing robotic equipment back in 2014. Now there is a real opportunity to replace part of the infantry with ground robotic complexes (GRC).

This was precisely the task set by the Third Army Corps.

In 2014, battles were fought mostly traditionally. But even then we started working on hybrid formats. What are the drones of the Third Army Corps doing today? 70% is logistics and transporting the wounded. But the other 30% are drones that participate in offensive operations. And one of General Biletsky’s plans is to replace 30% of the infantry with drones by the end of 2026. To save the lives of our soldiers. Share

He also added that such changes could open a fundamentally new stage in this war.