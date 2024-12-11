The Ukrainian airline will resume regular flights — when and from where

The Ukrainian air carrier SkyUp Airlines announced the return to regular flights from the spring of 2025. The company noted that all flights will be from Chisinau, as Ukrainian airports are closed due to the war.

SkyUp Airlines will resume regular flights from Moldova

And although now we miss our Boryspil the most, we are not starting regular flights from it. However, we are getting one step closer to home. And we will certainly be the first to return to the peaceful sky, — says the official message.

SkyUp Airlines has planned routes to: Spain, Greece, France, Cyprus and Portugal.

The company also reported that passenger funds that were kept in accounts due to canceled flights remain valid and can be used for new trips.

Company SkyUp Airlines: what is known

SkyUp Airlines is a Ukrainian air carrier that operates on a hybrid model, combining charter transportation with regular low-cost flights.

The company was founded in December 2017, on the initiative of private investors, without the use of public funds. Its founders are Global Travel Holding LTD (Great Britain) and LLC "ACS-Ukraine".

It officially began operations on May 21, 2018, making the first flight from Kyiv to Sharm el-Sheikh.

In the first years of its operation, the airline was ranked among the most dynamic carriers in Europe according to The Anker Report.

Ukraine is preparing to open airspace

On October 30, in Warsaw, Ukraine made a presentation of the road map for the opening of airspace under martial law.

The event brought together about a hundred representatives of the aviation industry — relevant regulators of the European Union, Great Britain and the United States, management of Ukrainian and foreign airlines that previously operated flights in Ukraine, insurance and leasing companies, and aircraft manufacturers.

Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that opening airspace "is a very complex issue both from a security perspective and from a perspective of interaction with all parties involved."