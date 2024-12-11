The Ukrainian airline will resume regular flights — when and from where
The Ukrainian airline will resume regular flights — when and from where

The Ukrainian airline
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian air carrier SkyUp Airlines announced the return to regular flights from the spring of 2025. The company noted that all flights will be from Chisinau, as Ukrainian airports are closed due to the war.

Points of attention

  • SkyUp Airlines to resume regular flights from Chisinau in spring 2025 due to closure of Ukrainian airports amid war.
  • Hybrid model combining charter and low-cost flights, founded in 2017 without public funds.
  • Planned routes include Spain, Greece, France, Cyprus, and Portugal; passenger funds from canceled flights remain valid for new trips.
  • Ukraine presents roadmap for opening airspace under martial law, aiming to preserve infrastructure and personnel for quick resumption of flights.
  • Expert discussions held to address complexity of opening airspace during wartime, strategic importance of maintaining aviation capabilities.

SkyUp Airlines will resume regular flights from Moldova

And although now we miss our Boryspil the most, we are not starting regular flights from it. However, we are getting one step closer to home. And we will certainly be the first to return to the peaceful sky, — says the official message.

SkyUp Airlines has planned routes to: Spain, Greece, France, Cyprus and Portugal.

The company also reported that passenger funds that were kept in accounts due to canceled flights remain valid and can be used for new trips.

Company SkyUp Airlines: what is known

SkyUp Airlines is a Ukrainian air carrier that operates on a hybrid model, combining charter transportation with regular low-cost flights.

The company was founded in December 2017, on the initiative of private investors, without the use of public funds. Its founders are Global Travel Holding LTD (Great Britain) and LLC "ACS-Ukraine".

It officially began operations on May 21, 2018, making the first flight from Kyiv to Sharm el-Sheikh.

In the first years of its operation, the airline was ranked among the most dynamic carriers in Europe according to The Anker Report.

Ukraine is preparing to open airspace

On October 30, in Warsaw, Ukraine made a presentation of the road map for the opening of airspace under martial law.

The event brought together about a hundred representatives of the aviation industry — relevant regulators of the European Union, Great Britain and the United States, management of Ukrainian and foreign airlines that previously operated flights in Ukraine, insurance and leasing companies, and aircraft manufacturers.

Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that opening airspace "is a very complex issue both from a security perspective and from a perspective of interaction with all parties involved."

This is the first expert discussion, which we expect will help move forward in creating the conditions for opening up the airspace. In times of war, it is a strategic challenge for us to preserve aviation infrastructure and skilled personnel so that when the time comes, we can resume civilian flights as quickly as possible.

How do you like that?

