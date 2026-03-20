The Ukrainian Navy released a video of the destruction of a Russian boat near the Tendri Spit

The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian invaders' boat in the area of the Tendri Spit.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy successfully destroyed a Russian boat near the Tendri Spit, showcasing their combat capabilities.
- The released video captures the moment of the destruction, emphasizing the Navy's strategic operations against enemy forces.
The Navy destroyed another Russian boat
The Navy announced this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue systematic combat work to block enemy forces in the area of the Tendri Spit. The video captures the moment of the destruction of another occupier boat.
Clear work, cold calculation and no chance for the enemy.
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