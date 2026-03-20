The Ukrainian Navy released a video of the destruction of a Russian boat near the Tendri Spit

The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian invaders' boat in the area of the Tendri Spit.

The Navy destroyed another Russian boat

The Navy announced this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

Another minus one boat from the enemy. Share

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue systematic combat work to block enemy forces in the area of the Tendri Spit. The video captures the moment of the destruction of another occupier boat.