Watch: Ukrainian Navy strikes facilities of Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea

Almaz-Antey Concern facilities hit in temporarily occupied Crimea
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Navy targeted Almaz-Antey facilities in Crimea to deprive Russian invaders of air defense capabilities.
- Affected facilities include the Innovation Center of the Granit production and technical enterprise, which services Russian air defense systems.
Ukrainian Navy hits Russian Almaz-Antey in Crimea
As part of the systematic reduction of the air defense capabilities of the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of the Fiolentivskoye Highway on the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea on the night of March 19 struck the Innovation Center of the Granit production and technical enterprise, which is part of the Almaz-Antey concern.
Its facilities repair and maintain Russian air defense systems.
In particular, the concern maintains equipment that forms the basis of the anti-aircraft “shield” of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
In addition, enemy personnel concentration sites were hit in the area of Streletska Bay in Sevastopol. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue systematic measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor.
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