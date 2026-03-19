Watch: Ukrainian Navy strikes facilities of Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea

Ukrainian Navy hits Russian Almaz-Antey in Crimea

As part of the systematic reduction of the air defense capabilities of the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of the Fiolentivskoye Highway on the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea on the night of March 19 struck the Innovation Center of the Granit production and technical enterprise, which is part of the Almaz-Antey concern.

Its facilities repair and maintain Russian air defense systems.

In particular, the concern maintains equipment that forms the basis of the anti-aircraft “shield” of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Among other things, its facilities repair anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 "Triumph", S-300PM2 "Favorite", radar stations 92N6E and 96L6E, medium and short-range air defense systems "Buk-M2/M3" and "Tor-M2". Share

In addition, enemy personnel concentration sites were hit in the area of Streletska Bay in Sevastopol. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.