During February 2026, specialists from the DIU special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts” staged a series of incendiary surprises for the Muscovites’ air defense elements on the temporarily occupied peninsula.
Points of attention
- The DIU special unit 'Ghosts' of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry launched a series of surprise attacks on Russian air defense radars and repeaters in Crimea during February 2026.
- The video 'February Harvest' documents the process of destroying these critical Russian air defense elements in Crimea by the skilled military intelligence agents.
“Podlyot”, “Kasta” and repeaters — the February harvest of “Ghosts” of the DIU in Crimea
While the invaders tried to terrorize Ukrainian skies, military intelligence agents were gradually turning their valuable radars into piles of charred scrap.
Damaged and disabled:
radar station 48я6-к1 “Podlyot”;
radar station “Sopka-2”;
radar station P-18 “Terek”;
ground repeater of the UAV “Geran/Gerbera”;
RSP-6M2 radar landing system;
radio jamming station;
radar station 39n6 "Kasta-2E2".
The “ghosts” guarantee: no “ultra-modern” Russian piece of hardware will escape an accurate strike if the masters of their craft take on the task.
