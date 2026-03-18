DIU showed video of the defeat of Russian air defense systems and landing boats in Crimea
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DIU showed video of the defeat of Russian air defense systems and landing boats in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released video footage of the destruction of the Valdai radar station, the Glonass navigation system, and boats of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exposes the destruction of Russian air defense systems and landing boats in Crimea through video evidence.
  • Specialists of the Ghost DIU of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense target key Russian military installations like the Valdai radar station and Glonass navigation system.

DIU showed footage of new “cotton” in Crimea

During the first two weeks of March, specialists from the "Ghost" special unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continued to destroy the Muscovites' air defense on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

As noted in the GUR, "during one of the successful raids, military intelligence officers hit the Valdai radar, a state-of-the-art Russian complex designed to detect and combat small UAVs."

Also, the "Ghost"'s well-aimed strikes disabled: a radio jamming station, a repeater for a Geranium/Gerbera UAV, and a Glonass navigation system complex.

In addition, the "Ghosts" were hunted on the move by two landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16" along with their crews.

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