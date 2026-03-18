DIU showed video of the defeat of Russian air defense systems and landing boats in Crimea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released video footage of the destruction of the Valdai radar station, the Glonass navigation system, and boats of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea.

DIU showed footage of new “cotton” in Crimea

During the first two weeks of March, specialists from the "Ghost" special unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continued to destroy the Muscovites' air defense on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

As noted in the GUR, "during one of the successful raids, military intelligence officers hit the Valdai radar, a state-of-the-art Russian complex designed to detect and combat small UAVs."

Also, the "Ghost"'s well-aimed strikes disabled: a radio jamming station, a repeater for a Geranium/Gerbera UAV, and a Glonass navigation system complex.