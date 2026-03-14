DIU special forces inflicted fire damage on 2 Russian military vessels
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DIU special forces inflicted fire damage on 2 Russian military vessels

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

They burned the Slavyanin, fired on the Avangard — the GUR special forces hit two warships of the aggressor.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian GUR special forces conducted a successful operation on March 13-14, 2026, disabling the Slavyanin railway ferry and damaging the Avangard ship used by Russia against Ukraine.
  • The targeted vessels were key components of the Kerch ferry system, integral to the aggressor's naval logistics for transporting weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

New “bavovna” from DIU near the Crimean Bridge

On the night of March 13-14, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck two military vessels of the aggressor state of Russia.

As a result of the operation, the enemy railway ferry “Slavyanin” was disabled and the ship “Avangard” was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine.

The specified vessels were the main elements of the so-called Kerch ferry and played one of the key roles in the aggressor's naval military logistics — this includes, in particular, the transportation of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

As part of the operation, military intelligence special forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, also inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Territory, which Russia exploits to wage war against our state.

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