DIU special forces inflicted fire damage on 2 Russian military vessels

They burned the Slavyanin, fired on the Avangard — the GUR special forces hit two warships of the aggressor.

New “bavovna” from DIU near the Crimean Bridge

On the night of March 13-14, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck two military vessels of the aggressor state of Russia.

As a result of the operation, the enemy railway ferry “Slavyanin” was disabled and the ship “Avangard” was damaged, which the enemy used to wage a criminal war against Ukraine. Share

The specified vessels were the main elements of the so-called Kerch ferry and played one of the key roles in the aggressor's naval military logistics — this includes, in particular, the transportation of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.