The DIU showed an exclusive video of the shooting down of a shaheed in Kyiv

On March 14, 2026, while repelling a combined air attack by the aggressor state of Russia on Kyiv, the masters of one of the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU destroyed an enemy Shahed UAV on the outskirts of the capital.
Points of attention
- Exclusive video footage reveals the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU destroying a Russian shaheed UAV near Kyiv during a combined air attack by Russia.
- The GUR masters are actively working to strengthen Kyiv's air defenses in the face of ongoing threats, showcasing their dedication to protecting the capital.
DIU masters shot down a Russian shaheed in Kyiv
The video features exclusive, spectacular footage of the elimination of a Russian drone and its plunge into the waters of the majestic Dnieper River.
We are strengthening the air defense of Kyiv! The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!
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