SOF completely destroyed Russian Iskanders in Crimea

On the night of March 13-14, Special Operations Forces successfully destroyed Russian Iskanders. It is important to understand that at that moment they were preparing to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.
Points of attention
- The secondary detonation of ammunition and successful strikes highlight the effectiveness of SSR's operations against Russian military threats.
- Ukrainian soldiers utilized drones to target and destroy the Iskander launcher storage point, showcasing the country's readiness to defend its territory.
SOF foiled another massive Russian attack
Another successful strike was carried out by the Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces. They again used long-range drones.
This time, Russian launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system were hit.
It is also worth noting that they were in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Moreover, the SOF received a lot of valuable data from local partisans, thanks to which they managed to identify and successfully destroy the Iskander launcher storage point in the village of Kurortne, TOT Crimea.
Ukrainian soldiers also attacked the location of the vehicles — they used several drones at once to strike.
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