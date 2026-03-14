On March 14, the Iranian regime began publicly threatening Ukraine because Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky decided to help Israel protect civilians in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- Ukraine, under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, has dispatched expert teams to the Middle East to assist in safeguarding civilians and combating Iranian threats.
- Despite Iran's provocative remarks, the specific actions or operations against Ukraine remain undisclosed.
Iran has moved to public threats
The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, made an official statement on this matter.
He began to cynically lie that Ukraine lost the war to Russia, and now, they say, he is intervening in the conflict in the Middle East.
Despite this, he did not announce any specific actions or operations against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already sent three teams of experts to the Middle East.
Their key task at the moment is to help fight Iranian martyrs and protect the lives of civilians.
Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have already asked Ukraine for help.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-