On March 14, the Iranian regime began publicly threatening Ukraine because Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky decided to help Israel protect civilians in the Middle East.

Iran has moved to public threats

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, made an official statement on this matter.

He began to cynically lie that Ukraine lost the war to Russia, and now, they say, he is intervening in the conflict in the Middle East.

"The failed Ukraine actually became a participant in the war and, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran," Azizi began to argue. Share

By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran. pic.twitter.com/T35XtSqIBv — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) March 14, 2026

Despite this, he did not announce any specific actions or operations against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already sent three teams of experts to the Middle East.

Their key task at the moment is to help fight Iranian martyrs and protect the lives of civilians.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have already asked Ukraine for help.