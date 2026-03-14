Iran unexpectedly called Ukraine its "legitimate target"
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World
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Iran unexpectedly called Ukraine its "legitimate target"

Iran has moved to public threats
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 14, the Iranian regime began publicly threatening Ukraine because Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky decided to help Israel protect civilians in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine, under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, has dispatched expert teams to the Middle East to assist in safeguarding civilians and combating Iranian threats.
  • Despite Iran's provocative remarks, the specific actions or operations against Ukraine remain undisclosed.

Iran has moved to public threats

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, made an official statement on this matter.

He began to cynically lie that Ukraine lost the war to Russia, and now, they say, he is intervening in the conflict in the Middle East.

"The failed Ukraine actually became a participant in the war and, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran," Azizi began to argue.

Despite this, he did not announce any specific actions or operations against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already sent three teams of experts to the Middle East.

Their key task at the moment is to help fight Iranian martyrs and protect the lives of civilians.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have already asked Ukraine for help.

The three teams are professional, fully equipped... This week, all three will be in three different countries. The first three countries we sent to according to our agreements are Qatar, the Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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