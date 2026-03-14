Israel is preparing for a large-scale invasion of Lebanon

As Axios has learned, official Tel Aviv intends to significantly expand its ground military operation in Lebanon. Insiders claim that the main goal may be to capture the entire territory south of the Litani River and destroy the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah group.

What is known about Israel's new plans?

According to anonymous sources, the largest Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon in decades is currently being discussed.

If this operation does begin, it will most likely drag Lebanon into a war in the Middle East.

Insiders told reporters that the IDF may resort to the same maneuvers as during the Gaza operations.

That is, first of all, we are talking about the destruction of buildings used by Hezbollah to store weapons.

As the media reported, the decision to expand the operation was made after a large-scale attack, when Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets at Israel.

What is important to understand is that this airstrike was coordinated with missile launches from Iran.