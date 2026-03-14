Defense forces hit Russian port "Kavkaz"
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Events
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Defense forces hit Russian port "Kavkaz"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's new deep strikes - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On the night of March 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched powerful strikes against Russian military and logistical infrastructure facilities directly on enemy territory. This time, the Afipsky oil refinery and the infrastructure of the Kavkaz port were successfully hit.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing systematic destruction of military infrastructure and industrial complexes by Ukraine aims to stop Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • Stay tuned for updates on the aftermath of these strikes and the evolving situation in the conflict zone.

Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the consequences?

The Afipsky oil refinery, located in the settlement of Afipsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), was subjected to a new powerful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that its annual refining volume reaches 6.25 million tons per year, which is 2.1% of the total oil refining volume of the aggressor country.

Ukrainian soldiers hit the facility, causing a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

Moreover, it is indicated that it accurately flew through the infrastructure of the port "Kavkaz" in the Chushka area (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation).

Infrastructure damage has already been confirmed.

What is important to understand is that each of the Russian enterprises attacked by Ukraine is involved in supporting the Russian army at the front.

The systematic destruction of military infrastructure, military-industrial complex enterprises, and facilities involved in supplying the Russian army will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — the statement of the General Staff reads.

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