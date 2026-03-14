According to The Telegraph, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already begun implementing a new planned campaign using drones. It allows them to triple the so-called "hit zone" in some areas of the front, destroy even more Russian soldiers and their equipment, and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is its genius?

If earlier the Ukrainian Defense Forces threw their soldiers into battle to stop the relentless attacks of the Russian invaders, now everything has begun to change dramatically.

According to insiders, this is a large-scale campaign using strike drones — it is the latter that are now doing all the dirty work, actually saving the lives of Ukrainian defense personnel.

Journalists learned that Ukrainian UAVs are actually "suffocating" Russian forward forces, increasing the so-called "hit zone" threefold in some areas.

This is what makes it possible to effectively and quickly block the transfer of enemy personnel and equipment.

Another important point is that Ukrainian drones are now capable of hitting targets up to 150 kilometers from the front line, compared to about 50 kilometers a few weeks ago.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a rapid expansion of the affected area to an unprecedented depth.