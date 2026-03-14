The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using a new ingenious tactic to defeat the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using a new ingenious tactic to defeat the Russian army

The new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is its genius?
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already begun implementing a new planned campaign using drones. It allows them to triple the so-called "hit zone" in some areas of the front, destroy even more Russian soldiers and their equipment, and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones are now capable of targeting enemies up to 150 kilometers away, demonstrating a substantial improvement in reach and combat effectiveness.
  • The campaign emphasizes the crucial role of drones in modern warfare, showcasing the importance of technological advancements in military tactics and operations.

The new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — what is its genius?

If earlier the Ukrainian Defense Forces threw their soldiers into battle to stop the relentless attacks of the Russian invaders, now everything has begun to change dramatically.

According to insiders, this is a large-scale campaign using strike drones — it is the latter that are now doing all the dirty work, actually saving the lives of Ukrainian defense personnel.

Journalists learned that Ukrainian UAVs are actually "suffocating" Russian forward forces, increasing the so-called "hit zone" threefold in some areas.

This is what makes it possible to effectively and quickly block the transfer of enemy personnel and equipment.

Another important point is that Ukrainian drones are now capable of hitting targets up to 150 kilometers from the front line, compared to about 50 kilometers a few weeks ago.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a rapid expansion of the affected area to an unprecedented depth.

The boundaries of this zone are variable and zigzag depending on the positions of elite Ukrainian drone units.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"There's a whole Santa Barbara there." Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace talks
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump saved Putin from a quick defeat in Ukraine
Trump is playing on Putin's side again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine shot down absolutely all cruise missiles during the Russian attack
Ukraine's air defense is working more and more effectively

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?