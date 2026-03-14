Ukraine shot down absolutely all cruise missiles during the Russian attack

While repelling a new massive Russian attack, Ukraine's air defense was able to do something that happens extremely rarely, namely, destroy all the cruise missiles used by the enemy.

Ukraine's air defense is working more and more effectively

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat.

He drew attention to the fact that this time the enemy used almost 500 air attack vehicles for the attack.

In particular, there were missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory — "Iskander-M", as well as two "Tsirkon" anti-ship missiles — most of them were destroyed.

However, the main event was that on March 14, Ukraine's air defense demonstrated a new phenomenal result — it was the destruction of absolutely all Russian cruise missiles, including the X 101 and Caliber types.

First of all, this is the merit of the pilots — the Air Force Commander notes the work of F-16 pilots and others, who shot down most of the cruise missiles today. Also, the anti-aircraft gunners of the 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade did a good job in shooting down the missiles. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat

Moreover, excellent results were demonstrated by the crews of interceptor drones and anti-aircraft drones, which managed to destroy a considerable number of Russian drones.