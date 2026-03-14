The AFU struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The AFU struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 13, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, as well as the artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Despite facing relentless attacks, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to strategically strike back at crucial targets, showcasing their military capabilities.
  • The ongoing developments highlight the escalating tensions and the continued engagement between the two conflicting forces in the region, emphasizing the importance of monitoring the situation closely.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 14, 2026

In particular, the total enemy combat losses as of 03/14/26:

  • personnel — about 1,278,430 (+810) people

  • tanks — 11,777 (+4) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,212 (+10) units.

  • artillery systems b — 38,421 (+52) units.

  • MLRS — 1,686 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,332 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 349 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 177,286 (+2,147) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,403 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 31 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,403 (+180) units.

  • special equipment — 4,088 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 104 air strikes, dropping 307 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 10,119 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,623 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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