According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 13, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, as well as the artillery system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Despite facing relentless attacks, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to strategically strike back at crucial targets, showcasing their military capabilities.
- The ongoing developments highlight the escalating tensions and the continued engagement between the two conflicting forces in the region, emphasizing the importance of monitoring the situation closely.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 14, 2026
In particular, the total enemy combat losses as of 03/14/26:
personnel — about 1,278,430 (+810) people
tanks — 11,777 (+4) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,212 (+10) units.
artillery systems b — 38,421 (+52) units.
MLRS — 1,686 (+1) units.
Air defense means — 1,332 (+1) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 349 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 177,286 (+2,147) units.
cruise missiles — 4,403 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 31 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 83,403 (+180) units.
special equipment — 4,088 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 104 air strikes, dropping 307 guided bombs.
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