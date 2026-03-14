Air defense neutralized 460 out of 498 targets during massive Russian strike

During the night of March 13-14, Russia carried out a massive attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, land-based and sea-based missiles. In total, 498 air attack vehicles were used, most of which were successfully neutralized by air defense forces.
Points of attention
- The main direction of the attack was towards the Kyiv region, with Ukrainian defense forces deploying aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the threat.
- As of the latest report, 402 drones and 58 missiles have been shot down/suppressed by Ukrainian air defenses, with ongoing efforts to clarify information on the remaining enemy missiles.
The PPO reports on the results of its work on March 13-14
For a new massive attack, the enemy used:
2 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area — TOT AR Crimea);
13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk region, Russian Federation);
25 "Caliber" cruise missiles (launch area — the Black and Caspian Seas);
24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Vologda Oblast, Russian Federation);
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region);
430 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF Gvardiyske, Chauda TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".
What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Kyiv region.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
1 Zircon anti-ship missile;
7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;
25 Kalibr cruise missiles;
24 X-101 cruise missiles;
1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;
402 enemy UAVs of various types.
The hits of 6 missiles and 28 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.
Information regarding the four enemy missiles is being clarified.
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