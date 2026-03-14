Air defense neutralized 460 out of 498 targets during massive Russian strike

During the night of March 13-14, Russia carried out a massive attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, land-based and sea-based missiles. In total, 498 air attack vehicles were used, most of which were successfully neutralized by air defense forces.

The PPO reports on the results of its work on March 13-14

For a new massive attack, the enemy used:

2 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area — TOT AR Crimea);

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk region, Russian Federation);

25 "Caliber" cruise missiles (launch area — the Black and Caspian Seas);

24 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Vologda Oblast, Russian Federation);

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region);

430 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF Gvardiyske, Chauda TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is the Kyiv region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 460 targets — 58 missiles and 402 drones of various types: Share

1 Zircon anti-ship missile;

7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

25 Kalibr cruise missiles;

24 X-101 cruise missiles;

1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;

402 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 6 missiles and 28 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.

Information regarding the four enemy missiles is being clarified.