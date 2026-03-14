On March 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced an attack on the Maykop airfield in the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation. Moreover, new details of the defeat of the enemy military-industrial complex “Kremniy El” are known.

Ukrainian soldiers reached the Maykop airfield

In order to weaken the Russian operational-tactical aviation, Ukrainian soldiers attacked the infrastructure of the Maykop military airfield.

As of today, the successful destruction of the airfield's infrastructure has been confirmed.

Moreover, new results of the strike on the enemy military-industrial complex enterprise “Kremniy El” in Bryansk are known.

In particular, the main production building (production of integrated circuits for ballistic, cruise and anti-aircraft missiles of various types) was hit. The impact caused a fire on an area of about 1,000 m², with subsequent destruction of the roof of the building. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also draws attention to the fact that a warehouse storing components for the production of microcircuits came under attack by the Defense Forces.

According to the latest data, the fire has covered about 400 m².

An important factor is that production at the enterprise has been halted for approximately half a year.