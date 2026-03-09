Navy shows video of defeat of three Russian Pantsir SAMs in Crimea
Navy shows video of defeat of three Russian Pantsir SAMs in Crimea

Navy of the Armed Forces
Pantsir SAMs
Ukrainian defenders hit three Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Navy hit 3 Pantsir SAMs in occupied Crimea

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and showed a video of combat operations.

Units of the Navy, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a successful operation in the territory of Crimea.

As a result of precise strikes, it was possible to hit three Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems at once and eliminate one Russian mobile firing group.

Also, the forces and means of the Navy in Novoozerne successfully hit the Russian high-speed landing craft of project 02510 BK-16.

In addition, the Russian military infrastructure at the Kirovskoe airfield was hit. There, the storage location of the Orion strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles was hit and four control stations for these drones were completely destroyed.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — latest details

