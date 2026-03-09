Navy shows video of defeat of three Russian Pantsir SAMs in Crimea

Ukrainian defenders hit three Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The Navy hit 3 Pantsir SAMs in occupied Crimea
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and showed a video of combat operations.
Units of the Navy, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a successful operation in the territory of Crimea.
As a result of precise strikes, it was possible to hit three Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems at once and eliminate one Russian mobile firing group.
Also, the forces and means of the Navy in Novoozerne successfully hit the Russian high-speed landing craft of project 02510 BK-16.
