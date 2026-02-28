Ukrainian soldiers showed a video of the destruction of the Russian Pantsir air defense system in the Belgorod region
Ukrainian soldiers showed a video of the destruction of the Russian Pantsir air defense system in the Belgorod region

Pantsir-S
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian defense forces discovered and destroyed the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex located in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces successfully located and destroyed the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Belgorod region.
  • The actions of the Ukrainian soldiers in destroying the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system have garnered attention and praise, even from the Russians.

The AFU destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system in the Belgorod region

The separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" reported this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

Somewhere in the Belgorod region, there was a Russian air defense system called Pantsir-S1. But the guys from the Black Forest found it. Now it's gone. The report is complete.

The other day, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Pantsir-S1 on the territory of Azovstal in the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk region.

