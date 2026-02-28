Ukrainian defense forces discovered and destroyed the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex located in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The AFU destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system in the Belgorod region

The separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" reported this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

Somewhere in the Belgorod region, there was a Russian air defense system called Pantsir-S1. But the guys from the Black Forest found it. Now it's gone. The report is complete. Share

The other day, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Pantsir-S1 on the territory of Azovstal in the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk region.