Ukrainian defense forces discovered and destroyed the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex located in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces successfully located and destroyed the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Belgorod region.
- The actions of the Ukrainian soldiers in destroying the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system have garnered attention and praise, even from the Russians.
The AFU destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system in the Belgorod region
The separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" reported this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.
The other day, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Pantsir-S1 on the territory of Azovstal in the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk region.
