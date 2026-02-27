Watch: USF destroyed Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system near Mariupol
Watch: USF destroyed Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system near Mariupol

Forces of unmanned systems
Pantsir-S1
Читати українською

On the night of February 27, the Ukrainian military hit a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in temporarily occupied Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

  • Ukrainian military successfully destroyed the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system near Mariupol on February 27.
  • The Ukrainian Army's unmanned systems forces are essential in detecting and neutralizing enemy air defense systems.

“Bavovna” near Mariupol: what is known

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brody, using the call sign "Magyar".

The installation was located on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. The Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was hit by pilots of the 413th separate regiment "Reid" with a Ukrainian-made middle-strike drone.

Detecting and destroying components of the enemy's long-, medium-, and short-range air defense system is one of the priorities of the SBS Birds.

The Russian army uses the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex to cover military facilities and air defense positions from drones and missiles. The system is designed to detect and engage targets at low and medium altitudes, the SSO explained.

The Unmanned Systems Forces clarified that the estimated cost of Pantsir-S1 is about 15 million US dollars. The installation is one of the key elements of the air defense of the Russian army.

