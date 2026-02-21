Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Gvardiyska oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a strike on the Gvardiyska oil depot in Crimea, disrupting the fuel supply for Russian troops on the peninsula.
- The damage to the oil depot has resulted in disruptions in the supply of fuels and lubricants, affecting the mobility of Russian forces and complicating the logistics in Crimea.
- The video released by SBS shows the combat operation carried out by Ukrainian forces targeting the oil depot in Crimea.
The SBS reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.
The forces of unmanned systems are systematically destroying the military organizational system of the Russian army.
