Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Gvardiyska oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea.

New “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

The SBS reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

Operators of the 1st separate SBS center, in coordination with the SBS group's Deep Strike Center, struck an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske (Simferopol district, Crimea) — a facility that provides fuel to Russian troops on the peninsula. Share

Damage to the enterprise leads to disruptions in the supply of fuels and lubricants, reduces the mobility of the group, and complicates the use of Crimea as a logistics base.

The forces of unmanned systems are systematically destroying the military organizational system of the Russian army.