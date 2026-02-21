USF released video of the destruction of the Gvardiyska oil depot in Crimea
USF released video of the destruction of the Gvardiyska oil depot in Crimea

Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Gvardiyska oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a strike on the Gvardiyska oil depot in Crimea, disrupting the fuel supply for Russian troops on the peninsula.
  • The damage to the oil depot has resulted in disruptions in the supply of fuels and lubricants, affecting the mobility of Russian forces and complicating the logistics in Crimea.
  • The video released by SBS shows the combat operation carried out by Ukrainian forces targeting the oil depot in Crimea.

New “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

The SBS reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

Operators of the 1st separate SBS center, in coordination with the SBS group's Deep Strike Center, struck an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske (Simferopol district, Crimea) — a facility that provides fuel to Russian troops on the peninsula.

Damage to the enterprise leads to disruptions in the supply of fuels and lubricants, reduces the mobility of the group, and complicates the use of Crimea as a logistics base.

The forces of unmanned systems are systematically destroying the military organizational system of the Russian army.

