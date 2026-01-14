Watch: USF destroyed the radar and 5 air defense systems of the Russian army within 48 hours

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized six enemy air defense systems located in the operational depth of the temporarily captured territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in 48 hours.

USF destroyed the radar and 5 air defense systems of the Russian army

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Thus, on January 12-14, Ukrainian defenders neutralized the following using middle strike means:

the Tor anti-aircraft missile system and the Vityaz 50N6E radar station of the Russian army in the Mariupol district of the Donetsk region and the Buk M1 air defense system in the Volnovakha district;

The invaders' anti-aircraft missile systems "Buk", "Strela-10" and "Tor M2" in the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhia region.

The depth of the damage ranged from 46 to 160 km from the line of combat contact.