Operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force struck a Russian fuel and lubricants storage base in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region and a radar station in occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Operators from the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted a Russian fuel storage base in Luhansk region and a radar station in Crimea to disrupt enemy operations.
- The strikes conducted by the Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force are focused on reducing the enemy's capacity for ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
New “bavovna” on TOT: USF successes
According to their data, operators of the 1st separate SBS center carried out the destruction of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
In addition, a radar station providing airspace surveillance was hit in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The SBS noted that unmanned systems units consistently reduce the enemy's ability to continue aggression against Ukraine.
