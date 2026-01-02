Watch: USF hit Russian radar in Crimea and fuel base in Luhansk region
Watch: USF hit Russian radar in Crimea and fuel base in Luhansk region

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force struck a Russian fuel and lubricants storage base in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region and a radar station in occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Operators from the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted a Russian fuel storage base in Luhansk region and a radar station in Crimea to disrupt enemy operations.
  • The strikes conducted by the Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force are focused on reducing the enemy's capacity for ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

New “bavovna” on TOT: USF successes

According to their data, operators of the 1st separate SBS center carried out the destruction of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

In Luhansk region, an enemy fuel and lubricants storage base was hit. Objective control devices recorded a large-scale fire. The consequences are being clarified.

In addition, a radar station providing airspace surveillance was hit in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The SBS noted that unmanned systems units consistently reduce the enemy's ability to continue aggression against Ukraine.

