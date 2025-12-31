Unmanned systems forces struck two Russian air defense systems within one hour on December 31. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian militants successfully destroyed two Russian air defense systems in southern Ukraine using unmanned systems in a swift operation.
- The Asgard Battalion 412 Nemesis played a crucial role in burning high-value SAM worms in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces.
- SBS commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdi highlighted the strategic importance of these strikes against the BUK and TOR air defense systems, emphasizing the success of the Asgard battalion in neutralizing key threats.
USF hit 2 Russian air defense systems within one hour
“Magyar” noted that the “cotton” against the BUK and TOR air defense systems was carried out by the SBS Birds from the “Asgard” battalion of the 412th Nemesis model.
Brovdy also noted that the SBS Group, consisting of 12 units, destroyed 50,000 occupiers in 7 months.
168,000 targets destroyed/hit, including 50,000 enemy personnel
