Unmanned systems forces struck two Russian air defense systems within one hour on December 31. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi.

“Magyar” noted that the “cotton” against the BUK and TOR air defense systems was carried out by the SBS Birds from the “Asgard” battalion of the 412th Nemesis model.

On December 31, SBS birds from the “Asgard” battalion of the 412th Nemesis model nested and incinerated two, one after the other, high-value worm anti-aircraft missile systems in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions. Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the SBS

The worm has littered the entire front with those strays. They annoy a lot, but they also burn brilliantly. Someday they will run out, but not the horses. Share

Brovdy also noted that the SBS Group, consisting of 12 units, destroyed 50,000 occupiers in 7 months.