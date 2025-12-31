Watch: USF burned two air defense systems of the Russian army in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions
air defense system
Source:  online.ua

Unmanned systems forces struck two Russian air defense systems within one hour on December 31. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian militants successfully destroyed two Russian air defense systems in southern Ukraine using unmanned systems in a swift operation.
  • The Asgard Battalion 412 Nemesis played a crucial role in burning high-value SAM worms in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces.
  • SBS commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdi highlighted the strategic importance of these strikes against the BUK and TOR air defense systems, emphasizing the success of the Asgard battalion in neutralizing key threats.

USF hit 2 Russian air defense systems within one hour

“Magyar” noted that the “cotton” against the BUK and TOR air defense systems was carried out by the SBS Birds from the “Asgard” battalion of the 412th Nemesis model.

On December 31, SBS birds from the “Asgard” battalion of the 412th Nemesis model nested and incinerated two, one after the other, high-value worm anti-aircraft missile systems in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the SBS

The worm has littered the entire front with those strays. They annoy a lot, but they also burn brilliantly. Someday they will run out, but not the horses.

Brovdy also noted that the SBS Group, consisting of 12 units, destroyed 50,000 occupiers in 7 months.

168,000 targets destroyed/hit, including 50,000 enemy personnel

