Watch: USF reported on new "bavovna" in Crimea and Donetsk region
Watch: USF reported on new "bavovna" in Crimea and Donetsk region

Forces of unmanned systems
the Nebo radar station
Operators of the 1st Separate USF Center carried out a middle strike on enemy targets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

  • Unmanned systems forces in the Donetsk region struck a command post and the location of the special forces of the 14th brigade of the Russian GRU.
  • Warehouses and a repair base for military equipment were also hit.

USF inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in Crimea and Donetsk region

Unmanned systems forces in the Donetsk region struck the command post and location of the special forces of the 14th brigade of the Russian GRU, warehouses and a repair base for military equipment.

In addition, the Nebo radar station and the location of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's high-speed landing craft in temporarily occupied Crimea were hit.

The forces of unmanned systems consistently reduce the enemy's ability to continue aggression against Ukraine.

