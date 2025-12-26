Operators of the 1st Separate USF Center carried out a middle strike on enemy targets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

USF inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in Crimea and Donetsk region

Unmanned systems forces in the Donetsk region struck the command post and location of the special forces of the 14th brigade of the Russian GRU, warehouses and a repair base for military equipment.

In addition, the Nebo radar station and the location of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's high-speed landing craft in temporarily occupied Crimea were hit.