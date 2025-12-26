Watch: USF reported on new "bavovna" in Crimea and Donetsk region

Operators of the 1st Separate USF Center carried out a middle strike on enemy targets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Unmanned systems forces in the Donetsk region struck a command post and the location of the special forces of the 14th brigade of the Russian GRU.
- Warehouses and a repair base for military equipment were also hit.
USF inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in Crimea and Donetsk region
Unmanned systems forces in the Donetsk region struck the command post and location of the special forces of the 14th brigade of the Russian GRU, warehouses and a repair base for military equipment.
The forces of unmanned systems consistently reduce the enemy's ability to continue aggression against Ukraine.
