The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced a large-scale New Year's "cotton" on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories.

USF hit 10 targets in Russia and on TOT

According to "Magyar", the first refinery-2026 "lit up" at 11:59 p.m. to the beat of worm chimes, the second was the oil depot — 3-5 minutes later.

On New Year's Eve, the SBS Birds struck 10 military and infrastructure facilities deep inside enemy territory and in the TOT of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Robert “Browdy” Magyar Commander of the SBS

A courtesy visit was made by the SBS Birds to 5 objects in the TOT and 5 objects deep in the swamps (informing about the damage of which is carried out by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine):