Watch: USF hit 10 military and infrastructure facilities in the Russia and on the TOT
Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced a large-scale New Year's "cotton" on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories.

Points of attention

  • Unmanned Systems Forces conducted a New Year's 'cotton' operation targeting 10 military and infrastructure facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.
  • The strikes included hitting military targets and infrastructure deep inside enemy territory and on the TOT, showcasing the precision and effectiveness of the operation.

USF hit 10 targets in Russia and on TOT

According to "Magyar", the first refinery-2026 "lit up" at 11:59 p.m. to the beat of worm chimes, the second was the oil depot — 3-5 minutes later.

On New Year's Eve, the SBS Birds struck 10 military and infrastructure facilities deep inside enemy territory and in the TOT of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Robert “Browdy” Magyar

Robert “Browdy” Magyar

Commander of the SBS

A courtesy visit was made by the SBS Birds to 5 objects in the TOT and 5 objects deep in the swamps (informing about the damage of which is carried out by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine):

  • xxx refinery (zzz region, RF) — joint work of Ptakhiv 1st SBS center and Graf unit, SBS

  • jjj oil tanker (Republic of Qatar, Russian Federation), 1 point SBS

  • Rovenki Oil Terminal (Luhansk region, TOT) — fixing the burning effect, repeated, 1 SBS point

  • Rovenky PS (Luhansk region, TOT)

  • Radar KASTA-2E2 (Gvardiyske, AR Crimea, TOT) — a device for airspace control, determining coordinates and recognizing air targets, and air traffic control

  • RLP AE Gvardiyske (AR Crimea, TOT) radar station of the Gvardiyske combat airfield and the positional area for placement, preparation for the launch of the Iskander-M OTRK and launching of the Shahed UAV, 1 SBS point

  • Balashivka PS (Zaporizhzhya region, TOT)

  • Two enemy concentration points and a fuel and ammunition depot from the 69th MSD and the 283rd MSP rebase (Valuyki, Belgorod region, Russia)

  • SAM TOR (Donetsk region, TOT), the third SAM destroyed‼️ during the day on 12/31/25 by the Birds of the "Asgard" battalion of the 412th "Nemesis" model.

