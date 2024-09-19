According to the representatives of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Ukrainians should prepare for the fact that in winter there may be no light for up to 18 hours a day.

What is known about the alleged long-term absence of light in Ukraine in winter

Specialists of the UN Mission in Ukraine note that due to the continuation of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, Ukrainians may be without light from 4 to 18 hours a day in winter.

There are reasonable grounds to believe that numerous aspects of the military campaign to damage or destroy the civil infrastructure of Ukraine for the production and transmission of electricity and heat violate the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, says the report of representatives of the MMPLU.

It is noted that the representatives of the Mission visited 7 Ukrainian power plants damaged by the Russian occupiers, and also visited 28 settlements affected by enemy attacks.

What is known about the threat to the heating and water supply system in cities due to attacks by the Russian army

The department noted that the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine pose a threat to water supply and related infrastructure, including sewage, compliance with sanitary standards, the heating and hot water supply system, public health, education and the economy.

It is particularly emphasized that the key problems arise in urban areas, where most residential buildings are connected to a centralized heating and hot water supply system.

Representatives of the UN Mission emphasize that almost 95% of Kyiv residents use centralized heating systems in basements, and electric pumps are needed to supply heat to the upper floors of the building.

Without emergency power supply, millions of city residents may be left without heat, warns the MMPLU.

The report also states that in the summer of 2024, problems related to energy were the second most frequent reason for Ukrainians to leave the country.