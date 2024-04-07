The US ambassador revealed Putin's plan for Kharkiv

According to Brigitte Brink, the ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying in every way to sow panic in Kharkiv.

Why Russia increased the terror of Kharkiv and the region

The American diplomat was one of the first to react to Russia's new shelling of the Kharkiv region.

She shared her thoughts on this matter on Twitter (X).

Bridget Brink drew attention to the fact that Kupyansk came under enemy attack: the Russians hit a residential building and killed an 85-year-old woman.

The ambassador is convinced that Putin is simply trying to sow panic in Kharkiv and the region in various ways.

For the second night in a row, Russia is shelling peaceful areas of Kharkiv Oblast in order to sow panic, the ambassador wrote, expressing condolences to the relatives of all those killed "in this fearless region." Share

pic.twitter.com/8oGVccKvLS — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 7, 2024

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov, Russia does not stop mass shelling of cities and villages of Kharkiv Region, terrorizing the civilian population, as well as attacking the energy infrastructure.

The settlements in the Kupyansk direction, Vovchansk, and Borova were hit the hardest. At noon, the Russians shelled the suburbs of Zolochiv with anti-aircraft guns. Tanks and technical facilities of a local enterprise were damaged, windows in private houses were broken. No casualties. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration

In addition, it is noted that planned blackouts were introduced.

Synegubov claims that there is a lack of capacity, but, according to him, there is no threat of a large-scale blackout in the city.