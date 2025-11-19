The US has adopted new sanctions against a number of Russian IT companies

The United States on November 19 imposed sanctions on a number of Russian IT companies and several Russians who may have been involved in cyberattacks. Several IT companies from other countries were also subject to restrictions.

Russian IT companies hit by US sanctions: who's on the lists

It is noted that the basis for introducing new restrictions against Russian companies and individuals and organizations associated with them was "regulatory actions regarding sanctions related to Ukraine and Russia," as well as the CAATSA law.

The goal is to stop cyberattacks and attempts by Russians to circumvent the restrictions of existing sanctions.

This was reported by the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury (OFAC).

The sanctions have affected the assets of the specified companies and individuals under US jurisdiction. Any transactions with the specified entities are prohibited under threat of secondary sanctions.

Which companies are subject to restrictions:

MEDIA LAND, LLC (Russia);

ML.CLOUD, DC (Russia);

KIRISHI LLC (Russia);

MEDIA LAND TECHNOLOGY LLC (Russia);

DATAVICE MCHJ (Uzbekistan);

HYPERCORE LTD (Great Britain);

SMART DIGITAL IDEAS DOO CYBER4 (Serbia).

In addition, a number of Russian citizens associated with these companies have been placed under restrictions: